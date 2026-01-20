Widespread snow and ice risks with weekend winter storm

The predicted storm could bring damaging ice and heavy snow for millions from Texas to the mid-Atlantic states this weekend.

There is a line of mixing, or freezing rain and sleet, that meteorologists are monitoring closely across the South. This line can move north at times throughout the weekend, impact the actual snow depth, but that can lead to bigger impacts of the weight of ice on power lines and tree branches.

The wintry weather does look to dry out into Sunday as well for parts of Kentucky, Tennessee, Appalachians, Carolinas, and farther north.

The snowfall may diminish Sunday night into Monday.

Plan ahead to be in a safe place by the weekend, and keep up with the latest, local forecast.

