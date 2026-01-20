© 2026 Louisville Public Media

Widespread snow and ice risks with weekend winter storm

WUOT | By Heather Haley
Published January 20, 2026 at 1:31 PM EST
Confidence continues to increase on an expansive major winter storm impacting much of the southern and eastern portions of the Country Friday through Sunday.
Screenshot
/
National Weather Service, Weather Prediction Center
A winter storm is expected to spread from the Midwest across much of the eastern U.S. with ice and snow.

The predicted storm could bring damaging ice and heavy snow for millions from Texas to the mid-Atlantic states this weekend.

There is a line of mixing, or freezing rain and sleet, that meteorologists are monitoring closely across the South. This line can move north at times throughout the weekend, impact the actual snow depth, but that can lead to bigger impacts of the weight of ice on power lines and tree branches.

The wintry weather does look to dry out into Sunday as well for parts of Kentucky, Tennessee, Appalachians, Carolinas, and farther north.
The snowfall may diminish Sunday night into Monday.
Plan ahead to be in a safe place by the weekend, and keep up with the latest, local forecast.
