© 2026 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Guitarricadelafuente: Tiny Desk Concert

By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published January 20, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST

Guitarricadelafuente's melodies are seismic. Etched together with electronic beats, ethereal guitar, symphonic accents and sometimes zanfona — the hurdy-gurdy native to Spain — the heart-thumping effect is distinct and unavoidable: You are transported to a club in Barcelona or a beach on Costa Brava.

This unique sound is both captivating and easy to lose yourself in. It booms with energy, but Álvaro Lafuente's calming voice and steady rhythms feel like a lullaby with a fiesta tilt. At the Tiny Desk, both things remain true, as piano softens and guitars strum with insistence. As a result, the world quiets and chests expand — rocking back and forth to the sound of Guitarricadelafuente's Spanish summers and sun–kissed heartbreak.

SET LIST

  • "Full time papi"
  • "BABIECA!"
  • "Port Pelegrí"
  • "Tramuntana"
  • "Poses"

MUSICIANS

  • Álvaro Lafuente: vocals, guitar, zanfona, piano
  • Pablo Serrano: keys, piano, guitar, background vocals
  • Pau Vehí: guitar, background vocals
  • Belén Vidal: bass, electronics, background vocals
  • Toni Llull: drums, background vocals
  • Mikaela Vazquez: violin, background vocals
  • Oscar Trujillo: cello, background vocals
  • Ismael Zazo: viola, background vocals
  • Alberto Torres: accordion, percussion, background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Anamaria Sayre
  • Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant
  • Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Mitra I. Arthur
  • Audio Engineer: Tiffany Vera Castro
  • Production Assistants: Dhanika Pineda, Dora Levite
  • Photographer: 
  • Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Music Tiny Desk Concerts
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre is co-host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
Related Content

Invest in another year of local, independent media.

LPM depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.