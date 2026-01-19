Trump's revived coal council includes Kentucky executives

The Trump Administration's revived National Coal Council includes prominent Kentuckians in the state's energy mining industries.

The coal council includes Kentuckians such as Sam McKown, president of the Kentucky Coal Association, and Joe Craft, president, CEO and director of Alliance Resource Partners, and a prominent Kentucky political donor.

It also includes Tony Campbell, retired president CEO of East Kentucky Power Cooperative, based in Winchester, and Don Gulley, president and CEO of Big Rivers Electric Cooperative, based in Owensboro. There's also Bill Fehrman, president, CEO and chairman of American Electric Power, the Ohio-based parent of Kentucky Power. Kentucky Power is seeking a rate increase from the Kentucky Public Service Commission.

Trump's energy and interior secretaries greeted the roomful of coal industry and utility executives in Washington .

"No coal, no modern world," said Energy Secretary Chris Wright. "No coal, no lifestyle we have today. It's just that simple."

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum thanked the industry.

"Thanks for keeping the lights on on the coldest days of the year," Burgum said. "You're making a difference for this country on affordability and on national security and we're grateful for all of you."