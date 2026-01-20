Kentucky Democratic lawmakers are pushing for a higher minimum wage

Democratic Sen. Reggie Thomas of Lexington has filed a bill that would raise the minimum wage to $10 an hour this year if passed, and $15 an hour in 2030.

Kentucky's current minimum wage is $7.25 an hour — the federal minimum.

"We need to increase minimum wage now, towards a $15-dollar-an-hour rate. We won't see any business closures or see anyone being let go," Thomas said. "We need to allow people who want to work and can afford to work and have decent wages to take care of their families."

Senate Bill 16 would also allow cities and counties set their own floor for pay. Thomas said the cost of living is higher in more urban areas, and if cities like Lexington and Louisville could control minimum wage, they could help their residents.

All five other senate Democrats signed on as co-sponsors to the measure, but so far none of the state's 32 Republican state senators have. Thomas said that for this bill to pass, it is important to have public support. He's encouraging people to pay attention and provide public comment on the issue.

It is important for Kentuckians to hear about the struggles of those still working for minimum wage, Thomas said.

"And their usage of public benefits to survive even though they're working. I'm not talking about a handout, I'm not talking about giving a person a fish. I'm talking about people who want to get up every day and enjoy the dignity of work. Yet they still cannot make a living, and we all know how expensive it is out here now to live," he said.

Minimum wage was established in 1938 with the Fair Labor Standards Act. Thomas said it is important to increase the wage so that people can better take care of their families.

