Kentucky's first medical cannabis dispensary set to reopen

Kentucky's first medical cannabis dispensary is scheduled to reopen on Friday after a brief closure.

The Post Dispensary in Beaver Dam opened Dec.13th, but ran out of product within the

first week due to limited supply from a single, small-scale grower. Now, the store has partnered with a second cultivator, Lexington-based Darkhorse, which Owner Trip Hoffman called a game changer.

"They're a Tier 3 which means they're a large cultivator," Hoffman told WKU Public Radio. "We think they have enough runway with product coming down the pike that we should be able to stay open and we're pretty excited for that."

Trip Hoffman / Some of Kentucky's first patients to receive medical cannabis visited The Post Dispensary in Beaver Dam in Dec. 2025.

The Post will continue to receive product from Nicholasville cultivator Farmtucky, as well.

The Post still only has flower for sale, but with a more reliable and consistent supply chain, he anticipates adding more products as early as next month.

"We expect to have gummies around the 1st of February and then we expect to have vapes, vaporizer cartridges, I guess you'd call them, by mid-February and we'll probably get topicals, lotions, things like that around March or April," explained Hoffman.

Kentucky prohibits medical marijuana from being smoked in its raw form, so patients are limited to vapors, edibles, pills, tinctures, and topicals.

Trip Hoffman / Customers visited Kentucky's first medical cannabis dispensary approved to operate on Dec. 13, 2025.

When it opened last month, The Post sold an eighth of an ounce of medical marijuana for $50, a price Hoffman said could rise in the short term due to limited supply. However, he expects prices to fall as production increases and more dispensaries open. Speakeasy in Lexington opened Thursday as Kentucky's second dispensary location.

Currently, there are four cultivators, two dispensaries, one processor ,and two testing labs open across the state.

"We now have operations at every level of medical cannabis and this should greatly speed up product coming to dispensaries around the state," said Gov. Andy Beshear.

Medical marijuana became legal Jan. 1, 2025 for a range of chronic medical conditions, including cancer, epilepsy, and PTSD, but the rollout has been slow due to the time it's taken to build an in-state supply chain. Under state law, all medical marijuana sold in Kentucky must be grown and processed in the commonwealth.

"While none of us is satisfied there isn't more product yet, what we have done, is create a highly regulated, safe system," added Beshear.

More than 17,000 Kentuckians have been approved by licensed practitioners for medical cannabis cards that are required for product purchases.



