Democrat Teah Williams-Hampton selected to fill open Clark County Council seat

Teah Williams-Hampton said she wasn’t planning to put a bid in for an open Clark County Council seat. But when she was approached about the possibility, she decided to take that challenge, and won.

Clark County Democratic precinct representatives selected Williams-Hampton Tuesday night to finish out the term for longtime District 1 council member Barbara Hollis, who died last month .

Williams-Hampton won by one vote after two rounds of votes. John Perkins and Jason Schlatter also ran for the spot.

The Jeffersonville resident says she’s excited, curious and ready for the job.

“I’m eager to get to work, I’m eager to learn and I’m eager to work with folks,” she said.

This is her first foray into politics, but Williams-Hampton sees it as an extension of her community service. She’s a social worker and currently serves on the Jeffersonville Housing Authority board and Jeffersonville Public Arts Commission.

She said her experience has helped prepare her for a role on the county council, a board tasked with oversight of the county’s finances, including approving annual budgets. She said she’s skilled at reading budgets, asking questions and thinking critically.

“There's going to be a learning curve, but I bring a wealth of experience in working in the community and…learning what I need to learn in order to do the best job,” she said.

She’ll be the only Democrat and only woman on the seven-member board. She said she wants to help galvanize young voters while also learning from council members who have set the foundation for the county.

“I want to let people know that I'm here and I'm available, and I want to play my part in whatever it means for us to protect our democracy and hold people accountable for how they serve.”

Clark County Democratic Party Chair Tom Galligan said he thinks it’s important to get younger people, like Williams-Hampton, involved in the party, and that he thinks she will be good for the county.

“She’s very knowledgeable, she’s wanting to learn and she’s wanting to make the county better,” Galligan said.

The caucus came just a week after Republicans swept races across Southern Indiana and nationally. Williams-Hampton gave credit to local candidates who worked hard but were unsuccessful in their races.

She said her selection could bring hope to people who anticipated a different outcome on Election Day, and that “I do think it means a lot to women that I’m able to represent and sit in that space and serve in that space,” she said.

Clark County Democratic Vice Chair Heidi Sellers said it’s important to have Democratic representation on the board, and thinks Williams-Hampton will be good for the role.

“It's extremely important that we keep some representation on that council, and Barbara Hollis proudly held it down as the lone Democrat, and I think Teah will do the same,” she said.

Williams-Hampton also said she has big shoes to fill, but she’s ready to get to work.

“No one can replace Barbara Hollis,” Williams-Hampton said. She was a woman of integrity, of intelligence and of kindness. She was kind — and that's a rare thing to find in the world of politics. So it doesn't feel daunting. Actually, it feels like an honor to be able to do that.”

