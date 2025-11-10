Kentucky Opera names former studio artist Ben Robinson new CEO

After a five-month search, the Kentucky Opera has selected a permanent CEO and general director.

Ben Robinson will start in the role Tuesday, and he said in a news release he is excited to return to Kentucky and “build bridges and foster dialogue” at the opera.

Robinson is originally from Raleigh, North Carolina.

He was the general director of Alaska’s Anchorage Opera since 2023, replacing the previous general director who retired. During his tenure, he created an artist development program in the region. He was also managing director of Lyric Fest, a contemporary performing arts group in Philadelphia. Previously, Robinson was artistic director at other operas in the U.S., including Raylynmor Opera in New Hampshire, Opera Ithaca in New York and Opera Steamboat in Colorado.

In his early professional career, Robinson participated in the Kentucky Opera’s studio artist program that supported training and apprenticeship for singers in their early careers. Since then, he has spent the last decade in administrative roles and as a director of several opera productions

“Returning to Kentucky Opera feels like coming full circle,” Robinson said in a statement “This company shaped my path as an artist, and I’m honored to help shape its future.”

Robinson will introduce the Kentucky Opera’s season-opening production, La traviata on stage this Tuesday and Thursday.

He replaces interim CEO Peggy Miller, an opera industry veteran and former professional opera singer. Miller assumed the position in July when Barbara Lynn Jamison stepped down after nearly seven years at the helm.

