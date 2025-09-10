Thousands celebrate Native American culture at Hopkinsville's annual Trail of Tears PowWow

The sounds of beating drums and bells adorning Native American dancers could be heard throughout Hopkinsville's Trail of Tears Commemorative Park this past weekend as thousands gathered for an annual celebration of Indigenous culture.

The 38th annual Trail of Tears PowWow highlighted Native American culture through its dancing competitions, food, vendors and unique learning experiences – such as a traditional tipi exhibit that displays and teaches attendees about historic Native artifacts.

Roughly 40 Indigenous tribes were represented in this year's dancing competition – some of which came from as far as Canada to compete according to event organizers.

Vickie Hindsley is a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation from Wisconsin. She said that even after touring powwows for decades across the continent, she still gets a sense of satisfaction from dancing in the cultural style of her tribe.

"We love listening to our music. It touches our heart, and it gives us that spirit to move. And just moving itself, it's just like when you work out, it really feels good to be out there. When you get done, there's a satisfaction that you can't describe," Hindsley said.

According to the National Park Service, the park located in the western Kentucky town was used as a winter camp along the Northern Route of the Trail of Tears, which was used by roughly 13,000 Native people who were forcibly removed from their ancestral land. The site also houses the marked graves of the Cherokee elder Fly Smith and Chief White Path, both of whom died near Hopkinsville in 1838.

Susie Gingras, a traveling historical guide and vendor that has participated in the Christian County event for years, said participating in the Hopkinsville powwow is significant because of the site's history.

"To be in this particular spot where you have graves, where you have a, for lack of a better term, a holding area. This gives us a chance to honor our ancestors. 'Hey guys, we're still here. We're still pushing forward. We're still honoring you. We're still pushing the culture,'" Gingras said.

Longtime Trail of Tears powwow attendee Tim Plumly said in addition to being a cultural celebration, the event brings joy to the town and its new visitors each year.

"It's a cultural celebration and all, but the money helps bring in a lot of people. And people want to see them get out there and really cut a rug," Plumly said.

While Gingras wants everyone who attends the powwow to enjoy themselves, she emphasized that the dancers are not solely there for the enjoyment of spectators.

"We're not here to entertain you. I hope you have a good time, but we want to share our culture with you. The bottom line being, if I don't share my culture with you, how can I expect you to support my culture?" said Gingras.

"We want you to bring your kids in. We want you to bring your grandkids in. We want them to understand that the Native culture is not what they see on television."

