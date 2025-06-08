Coal power costs $6 billion more than it did in 2021, report says

The cost to generate electricity from coal has increased faster than the rate of inflation, a new report found.

It was 28% more expensive to generate electricity from coal last year than it was in 2021, according to an analysis by Energy Innovation Policy and Technology.

Electricity customers paid more than $6 billion more for the same amount of coal power in 2024 than they did in 2021.

The group reported two years ago that 99% of coal plants were more expensive to operate than local wind and solar.

The latest report analyzed 181 coal plants that were still in operation at the beginning of this year. Among the 15 where costs increased the most: The Pleasants Power Station in Pleasants County, which was supposed to shut down in 2023.

Jack Walker and Curtis Tate / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Under a new owner, Pleasants has continued to burn coal, but has generated little power.

According to the group’s analysis of data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the cost to generate electricity rose 162% at Pleasants from 2021 to 2024.

Notably, Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power’s three West Virginia plants saw cost increases of more than 50%.

Residential electricity rates in West Virginia have increased 24% since 2021, the report says, higher than the 16% increase in the Consumer Price Index in the same time.

In April, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to extend the life of coal plants nationwide. A plant in Michigan that was scheduled to retire on May 31 will now operate at least through August.