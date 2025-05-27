US measles case count climbs slightly to 1,046 cases, while Indiana's outbreak ends

The U.S. saw a small increase in measles cases last week, an indicator that outbreaks are slowing down, though exposures at a busy airport in Colorado and a Shakira concert in New Jersey are keeping public health experts on their toes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that there are 1,046 confirmed measles cases, up 22 from last week. Texas, where the nation's biggest outbreak raged during the late winter and spring, reported one additional case on Tuesday for a total of 729.

There are three other major outbreaks in North America. One in Ontario, Canada, has resulted in 1,795 cases from mid-October through May 20, an increase of 173 cases in a week. Another in Alberta, Canada, has sickened 538 as of Thursday. And the Mexican state of Chihuahua had 1,578 measles cases and three deaths as of Friday, according to data from the state health ministry.

Since the outbreak in the southwest U.S. began, two elementary school-aged children in the epicenter in West Texas and an adult in New Mexico have died of measles. All were unvaccinated.

But that outbreak, which affects Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma, appeared to be “leveling off" last week, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention incident manager Dr. Manisha Patel said on May 15. But she noted that it's still “travel season” and there is "a lot of global measles activity right now.”

Other states with active outbreaks — which the CDC defines as three or more related cases — include Kansas, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. Indiana's outbreak was declared over this week.

Measles is caused by a highly contagious virus that’s airborne and spreads easily when an infected person breathes, sneezes or coughs. It is preventable through vaccines, and has been considered eliminated from the U.S. since 2000. Here’s what else you need to know about measles in the U.S.

How many cases are there in Indiana?

All of Indiana's cases — eight — were in Allen County in the northeast part of the state. The county health department said the cases had no known link to other outbreaks, and there've been no new ones since April 21, leading officials declare the outbreak over.

Where else is measles showing up in the U.S.?

Measles cases also have been reported in Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

Cases and outbreaks in the U.S. are frequently traced to someone who caught the disease abroad. The CDC says more than twice as many measles have come from outside of the U.S. compared to May of last year, and most of those are in unvaccinated Americans returning home. In 2019, the U.S. saw 1,274 cases and almost lost its status of having eliminated measles.

What do you need to know about the MMR vaccine?

The best way to avoid measles is to get the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. The first shot is recommended for children between 12 and 15 months old and the second between 4 and 6 years old.

Getting another MMR shot as an adult is harmless if there are concerns about waning immunity, the CDC says. People who have documentation of receiving a live measles vaccine in the 1960s don’t need to be revaccinated, but people who were immunized before 1968 with an ineffective vaccine made from “killed” virus should be revaccinated with at least one dose, the agency said.

People who have documentation that they had measles are immune, and those born before 1957 generally don’t need the shots because so many children got measles back then that they have “presumptive immunity."

Measles has a harder time spreading through communities with high vaccination rates — above 95% — due to “herd immunity.” But childhood vaccination rates have declined nationwide since the pandemic and more parents are claiming religious or personal conscience waivers to exempt their kids from required shots.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles first infects the respiratory tract, then spreads throughout the body, causing a high fever, runny nose, cough, red, watery eyes and a rash.

The rash generally appears three to five days after the first symptoms, beginning as flat red spots on the face and then spreading downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet. When the rash appears, the fever may spike over 104 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the CDC.

Most kids will recover from measles, but infection can lead to dangerous complications such as pneumonia, blindness, brain swelling and death.

How can you treat measles?

There’s no specific treatment for measles, so doctors generally try to alleviate symptoms, prevent complications and keep patients comfortable.

