Kentucky overdose deaths decrease for third consecutive year

Perhaps the most notable finding in the 2024 Kentucky Drug Overdose Fatality Report was a 37.3% drop in overdose fatalities among the state's Black residents.

"Last year, when we were excited about that nearly 10% decrease, the African American community had not seen a similar decrease," Gov. Andy Beshear said during Thursday's Team Kentucky briefing. "With this report that's just come out, this good news has come for all of our Kentucky communities with no one left out."

Still, 1,410 Kentuckians lost their lives to illicit drug use last year.

Fentanyl was present in 62.3% of overdose deaths, while methamphetamine accounted for 50.8% of the fatalities.

2024 marked the third-straight year of declines in overdoses fatalities. The state attributes that to increased accessibility to Narcan and needle exchange programs, as well as more addiction recovery services, including housing, transportation, and employment assistance.

"Kentucky's commitment to recovery is saving lives across our commonwealth – and I'm one of them," said Brandon Fitch, program administrator for recovery services with the Kentucky Department for Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities.

"The state invested in me when I needed it most, and now I'm honored to give back through my work. Recovery isn't just possible – it's happening."

