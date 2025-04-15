Kentucky refugee advocate voices concern about incoming status reversal for some migrants

The Kentucky Office for Refugees is responsible for coordinating the state's refugee services. It's managed by Catholic Charities of Louisville.

The Trump administration is scheduled to revoke the legal status of more than half a million migrants later this month, encouraging them to leave the U.S. It would reverse a Biden-era program that allowed some Haitian, Cuban, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan migrants to legally enter the country.

Becky Jordan is the state's refugee coordinator. She says the potential reversal has caused some confusion.

"They're not sure what's going to happen in the future. They're not sure, should they self-deport? Should they, you know, not work at their location and maybe work under the table? I think there's a lot of unease, because many of them came to this country for new opportunities, but for protection," Jordan said.

Jordan says legal challenges could keep that policy from being enacted before its April 24 start date.

"There's also already court cases and injunctions, so we're not sure whether or not when that time comes on April the 24th, whether or not that mass deportation will begin, because there's some court cases, I believe, across the country, that may stop that," Jordan said.



