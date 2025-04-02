LPM's ‘On Track’ to air twice weekly

LPM’s local talk show, “On Track,” will move to a Monday and Tuesday broadcast schedule starting Monday, April 7. The show will remain in its 6 p.m. time slot, and will continue to be available on-demand as a podcast.

“On Track” is a 30-minute interview-based show focused on the news and conversations that matter most in our own community, hosted by Ayisha Jaffer. Upcoming episodes will focus on the bourbon industry, Louisville’s tree canopy, and a two-episode deep dive into TARC and the importance of public transit.

If you have a topic you’d like to hear about on the show, call or text 502-814-TALK, or send an email to ontrack@lpm.org.