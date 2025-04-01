Ind bill would force school board candidates to choose political labels on the ballot

School board candidates would have to choose Republican, Democrat, independent or nonpartisan to go next to their name on the ballot under a bill moving through the Indiana General Assembly.

Rep. Kyle Miller (D-Fort Wayne), one of the 40 members who voted against SB 287, said it creates lazy candidates and lazy voters.

"Because now, instead of candidates having to go put forth their own policies, to do their own research, to tell the voters what they want to do on the school board, all we're doing is saying 'Just put an R or a D behind your name and we'll know what you stand for,'" Miller said.

But Rep. J.D. Prescott (R-Union City), one of 54 members who voted for the bill, said it's about transparency.

"Party affiliation — it's really just the starting point, not the ending point," Prescott said. "When you're looking at Republican or Democrat on the ballot, you still have to go through and evaluate the candidate themselves for who they are."

Under the bill, straight ticket voting would not apply to school board races.

The measure, which changed significantly when it came over to the House earlier this session, now goes back to the Senate, which can send it to the governor or take it to conference committee for more work.

