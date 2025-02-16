© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Indiana Statehouse update: Property tax overhaul, Medicaid reform, birth control access

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published February 16, 2025 at 8:00 AM EST
The northwestern exterior of the Indiana Statehouse with scaffolding surrounding the dome.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
The 2025 session of the Indiana General Assembly must finish no later than April 29.

A Senate committee overhauls the property tax reform bill. A Medicaid reform bill advances to the full Senate. And a House committee approves a bill expanding access to birth control — but leaves several common forms out.

Here’s what you might have missed this week at the Statehouse.

SB 1: Property tax relief

The property tax reform legislation originally rolled every homeowner’s tax bill back to 2021 levels. But the amended version of SB 1 is now more narrowly focused on older Hoosiers and disabled veterans, while also limiting how much local governments can collect in property taxes each year. It’s estimated to save taxpayers $1.4 billion over the next three years.

SB 2: Medicaid matters

A Senate committee removed a lifetime eligibility limit from a Medicaid reform bill, SB 2. It still makes major changes to the Healthy Indiana Plan, or HIP — the state’s Medicaid expansion program — including reintroducing previously halted work requirements and an enrollment cap.

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

HB 1169: Access to birth control program

The original language of a bill aimed at expanding birth control access required local health departments to provide access to condoms, long-acting reversible contraceptives and over-the-counter birth control.

The revised bill, HB 1169, excludes condoms and long-acting reversible contraceptives. Doctors say that goes against all medical information and guidelines.

Find all the measures we're covering this legislative session on our 2025 bill tracker.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Copyright 2025 IPB News

Brandon Smith
