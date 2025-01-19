Indiana Senate considers bill to raise teacher pay, expand benefits

Senate Bill 146 received widespread support, but some lawmakers say teacher pay needs to be even higher.

Indiana’s average teacher pay has reached about $60,000, but $40,000 is currently the baseline.

Secretary of Education Katie Jenner said even though this year’s budget will be tight, teacher attraction and retention must be at the forefront.

“We have to keep our eye on the ball of teacher compensation. It really, really matters,” she said.

Sen. Fady Qaddoura (D-Indianapolis) said the pay increase is admirable, but not nearly enough. He wants the baseline to be $60,000 to $65,000.

“My request, and what I will be urging us to think about collectively in a very bipartisan fashion because this will positively impact every school district, is to really think above and beyond the $45,000,” he said.

The bill also improves health care coverage options for active and retired teachers. If the state employee health plan is less expensive than what a school provides, schools must allow teachers to choose that option.

Additionally, the bill provides 10 days of paid parental leave for part-time teachers and 20 days for those who teach full-time.

Sen. Andrea Hunley (D-Indianapolis) said paid parental leave is needed, but even 20 days is nowhere near enough.

“I think that that’s just an area we should continue to look at,” she said. “How can we retain folks? How can we make sure that we help our teachers, who take care of everybody else’s babies, take care of their own as well?”

Officials from education organizations across the state mostly voiced their support for the bill, although Joel Hand, who represents American Federation of Teachers Indiana, said AFT is concerned about a provision that changes Indiana’s Teacher Appreciation Grants.

Those grants would become Teacher Incentivization Grants, and some of the requirements to receive them would change.

The Senate Education and Career Development Committee has not yet voted on the bill, but it is scheduled to be discussed when the committee meets again on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

