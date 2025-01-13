Mike Braun to be sworn in as Indiana governor Monday

The inauguration ceremony in Indiana will include inaugural addresses from the next governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Both of governor-elect Mike Braun’s most recent predecessors — Mike Pence and Eric Holcomb — warned against complacency in their speeches.

Pence’s address included a call to action for all Hoosiers.

“If you have a job, work at it as never before,” Pence said. “If you serve the people, serve with all your heart. If you can build a business, do. If you can start a business, try.”

Holcomb’s first inaugural cast a vision for the future.

“Our harvests today might include driverless cars or pilotless barges, or stronger, more flexible metals, or breakthroughs for Alzheimer’s disease,” Holcomb said.

Indiana has been led by Republican governors for 20 years.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2025 IPB News