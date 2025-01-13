© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Mike Braun to be sworn in as Indiana governor Monday

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published January 13, 2025 at 9:00 AM EST

Mike Braun will be sworn in as the 52nd governor of Indiana Monday, while Micah Beckwith will take the oath of office as lieutenant governor and Todd Rokita as attorney general.

The inauguration ceremony in Indiana will include inaugural addresses from the next governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Both of governor-elect Mike Braun’s most recent predecessors — Mike Pence and Eric Holcomb — warned against complacency in their speeches.

Pence’s address included a call to action for all Hoosiers.

“If you have a job, work at it as never before,” Pence said. “If you serve the people, serve with all your heart. If you can build a business, do. If you can start a business, try.”

Holcomb’s first inaugural cast a vision for the future.

“Our harvests today might include driverless cars or pilotless barges, or stronger, more flexible metals, or breakthroughs for Alzheimer’s disease,” Holcomb said.

Indiana has been led by Republican governors for 20 years.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Copyright 2025 IPB News

Tags
News Indianasouthern indianapolitics
Brandon Smith
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.