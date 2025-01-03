Major winter storm expected in Louisville and Southern Indiana this weekend

The first major winter storm of the season is expected to hit Southern Indiana and most of Kentucky Sunday, and weather experts said it's best to be prepared ahead of the cold front.

The upcoming winter storms stems from a strong low pressure system from the Midwest plains. Winter storm watches are also in effect for surrounding states like Missouri and Illinois, according to National Weather Service forecaster Andrea Schoettmer.

By Sunday morning, a wintry mix of snow, ice and rain is expected to hit Southern Indiana and central Kentucky. The precipitation will also include colder temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Further south, areas like Bowling Green should expect temperatures in the 40s, Schoettmer said.

Precipitation is likely to continue Sunday overnight through Monday morning, weather experts said. Temperatures are expected to be in the 20s and 30s. Schoettmer said most of Kentucky will experience the cold front through Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with highs of 20 degrees.

“Whatever [snow and ice] we do get to fall on the ground from the storm will stay for much of the week here,” Schoettmer said.

This winter weather pattern is subject to change, she said. Residents should continue to monitor local weather forecasts to better understand the impending conditions.

Schoettmer said it’s crucial that residents also have a winter safety plan ahead of the storm. Wearing appropriate winter clothing outside, keeping your pets inside and stocking non-perishable food are all considered effective safety measures.

In your home, residents should keep a flashlight with extra batteries in case the power goes out. Homeowners should also keep a NOAA weather radio nearby as well as extra prescription medicine and a first aid kit.

With temperatures expected below freezing, Louisville and Southern Indiana will launch Operation White Flag. Participating shelters will open their doors for anyone who needs to keep warm as the storm passes.

Shelters in Louisville include Wayside Christian Mission, Salvation Army Center for Hope and St. Vincent de Paul. In Southern Indiana, the Homeless Coalition will provide hot meals, clothing and hygiene items to guests at Culberston Baptist Church during Operation White Flag.

There are two day-warming centers available for the predicted inclement weather.

Starting Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025

Hope International AOH Church of God

2330 Algonquin Pkwy.

Open Sunday 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.; Monday-Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

(502) 830-4710

Starting Monday, Jan. 6, 2025

Exodus Family Ministries

4205 Cane Run Rd.

Open Monday and Tuesday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

(502) 614-8544, (502) 823-8870

Additionally on Sunday, the following Louisville Free Public Library locations will be open from 1-5 p.m.:

Main, 301 York Street

Northeast Regional, 15 Bellevoir Circle

South Central Regional, 7300 Jefferson Boulevard

Southwest Regional, 9725 Dixie Highway

Bon Air, 2816 Del Rio Place

Iroquois, 601 West Woodlawn Avenue

St. Matthews, 3940 Grandview Avenue

Shawnee, 3912 West Broadway

This story has been updated with additional information.