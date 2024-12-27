New online book database available for Kentucky students

Kentucky families have a new way to access free reading materials for their children.

TeachingBooks is an online book database for children and young adults, including thousands of audiobooks. It’s now freely available at all public libraries and schools in Kentucky, or through online devices like phones or computers.

The website includes extra material on around 100,000 books, including trailers, games and information about the authors. It also includes recommendations for similar books.

Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear announced the program during Gov. Andy Beshear’s regular media briefing.

“Every single family should have the chance to read and learn together so that kids can get the best start in life possible,” she said.

The program is available for students from kindergarten through high school.

