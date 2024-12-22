© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Indiana's unemployment rate remains higher than national average

IPB News | By Timoria Cunningham
Published December 22, 2024 at 8:00 AM EST
A car drives by a canvas sign fixed to a wire fence that reads "Now Hiring"
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Though the state’s unemployment rate remains high, the percentage of working-age people in Indiana who have jobs, or are actively looking for work, increased to 63.4% — a measure that has increased for the fifth month in a row.

Indiana’s unemployment rate for November stood at 4.4% for the second month in a row —the rate is still above the national average. New preliminary data shows the national unemployment rate for November stood at 4.2%, slightly lower than Indiana’s.

This time last year, the state's unemployment rate was 3.7%. Though Indiana's rate remains high, the percentage of working-age people who have jobs, or are actively looking for work, increased to 63.4% — a measure that has increased for the fifth month in a row.

READ MORE: Indiana unemployment rate worsens to national average

Last month, Indiana's total private employment was 2,869,200 — a decrease of 2,800 compared to October.

There were also several industries that experienced job increases last month including private education, health services and transportation.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.
Timoria Cunningham
