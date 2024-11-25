© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Former Letcher sheriff pleads not guilty to murdering Letcher district judge

WEKU | By John McGary
Published November 25, 2024 at 4:21 PM EST
Courtroom scene
John McGary
/
WEKU
Former Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines, right, entered a not guilty plea for the murder of District Judge Kevin Mullins in Letcher Circuit Court Monday.

Mickey Stines, who is accused of shooting District Judge Kevin Mullins to death in September, entered a not guilty plea in Letcher Circuit Court Monday afternoon.

Special Judge Julia Adams explained why she didn’t set a bond for Mickey Stines, the former Letcher County sheriff.

“Given the implications of Marsy's Law, community safety concerns, security concerns, the fact that the defendant is in fact charged with a capital offense, together with the provisions of Rule 402, paragraph one, the defendant shall not be admitted to bond at this time,” she said.

Adams told the defense team they can request an adversarial bond hearing with the trial judge, who hasn’t been appointed yet. After the eight-minute arraignment, defense attorney Jeremy Bartley spoke to the media.

“We ask that everyone withhold judgement. Let the story be told in the courtroom, all right? What’s online, all these social media posts, everybody’s opinions on this case – it’s a grain of sale,” he said.

Bartley reiterated that he intends to use a “heat of passion” defense to reduce the case to manslaughter, but didn’t acknowledge Stines is guilty of that. He’s being held in the Leslie County Detention Center.

