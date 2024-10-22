Ky Secretary of State Adams discusses voter roll 'clean-up,' praises election volunteers

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said there’s a good reason fewer people are registered to vote this year than in 2020.

More than 3,548,000 people are eligible to vote in the November elections. That's about 21,000 fewer than the last presidential year. Adams said it’s a result of his office cleaning up the voter rolls and he’s confident that hasn’t deprived anyone of the right to vote.

“We've never had a single voter contact us and say, ‘You made a mistake, I'm not dead,’ or ‘I'm not in prison,’ or ‘I'm not — I've not been judged mentally incompetent.’ We've not had a single situation like that,” Adams said.

His office has followed the law and removed more than 350,000 people from the voter rolls, the majority of whom were deceased. He also said Kentuckians should remember the men and women who volunteer at the polls are their neighbors and friends.

“If you notice, conspiracy theories tend to be aimed at distant global elites or you know or people in Washington or even government officials in Frankfort. It's awful hard to come up with a conspiracy theory against your neighbors,” he said.

It takes 15,000 volunteers to staff every precinct in Kentucky and elections wouldn’t be possible without them, Adams said.

