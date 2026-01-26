© 2026 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Lush, dreamy pop from Michaela McKiernan with "Hate to Say Goodbye"

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published January 26, 2026 at 3:14 PM EST
Michaela McKiernan
M.Mc.
Michaela McKiernan

Louisville artist Michaela McKiernan just released her first solo EP called EP1 and yes, there will be an EP2 also coming out soon. Her first band project was under the name Mod Kiddo that had some big Louisville players on the album with Craig Pfunder of VHS or Beta producing, Will Oldham, and Tom Blankenship of My Morning Jacket on it as well. This time around she worked with John Alagia who has produced for Liz Phair and John Mayer. EP1 is 4 solid tracks of dreamy, lush, pop originals from Michaela with the single being "Hate to Say Goodbye". She says it draws "inspiration from artists like Mazzy Star, Elliot Smith, the Velvet Underground, and Fiona Apple". Most of the tracks have a dark, ethereal sound but all are wrapped in quiet beauty. You can listen to EP1 below and find it on Apple Music, Spotify, and Bandcamp.
Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 2-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Invest in another year of local, independent media.

LPM depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.