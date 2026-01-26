Lush, dreamy pop from Michaela McKiernan with "Hate to Say Goodbye"

Louisville artist Michaela McKiernan just released her first solo EP called EP1 and yes, there will be an EP2 also coming out soon. Her first band project was under the name Mod Kiddo that had some big Louisville players on the album with Craig Pfunder of VHS or Beta producing, Will Oldham, and Tom Blankenship of My Morning Jacket on it as well. This time around she worked with John Alagia who has produced for Liz Phair and John Mayer. EP1 is 4 solid tracks of dreamy, lush, pop originals from Michaela with the single being "Hate to Say Goodbye". She says it draws "inspiration from artists like Mazzy Star, Elliot Smith, the Velvet Underground, and Fiona Apple". Most of the tracks have a dark, ethereal sound but all are wrapped in quiet beauty. You can listen to EP1 below and find it on Apple Music, Spotify, and Bandcamp.