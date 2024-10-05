Kentucky's child abuse hotline offers resources to families

The Kentucky child abuse hotline was created in 2020, and answers calls from throughout the state from one central location, and it offers access to services beyond making reports about possible abuse and neglect.

Eric Friedlander, Secretary for the Cabinet of Health and Family Services, told WKU Public Radio that Kentucky families need more support to prevent neglect and abuse.

“Sometimes we equate poverty with neglect, and sometimes poverty is just poverty,” Friedlander said. “People who maybe don’t have the same amount of resources that other folks have, they love their kids!”

Friedlander said the first call doesn’t always require intervention that involves removing children from their birth parents. He explained that the Cabinet’s goal is to make sure families can receive services that will have the greatest impact.

“If somebody can get support that first time they call when the needs are smaller, we really want to make that kind of prevention or intervention there, rather than hearing later that the family has spiraled, the child has spiraled,” Friedlander explained. “Maybe if we had intervened earlier with support, then we wouldn’t have had to come in with the investigations on the back end.”

When a call is made to the hotline, parents and caretakers are directed to resources like SNAP and childcare within the department. They can also be referred to a partner group for parenting classes.

Friedlander told WKU Public Radio that the state is improving on the national scale for child abuse and neglect.

He urges Kentuckians to make a report if they see something that is concerning. The Kentucky Cabinet of Health and Family Services can evaluate whether an investigation needs to take place or not.

