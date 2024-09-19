© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Kentucky State Police have suspect in custody after shooting at Letcher Co. courthouse

WEKU | By Stan Ingold
Published September 19, 2024 at 5:15 PM EDT
Letcher County Courthouse in Whitesburg
Kycourts.gov
Letcher County Courthouse in Whitesburg in southeast Kentucky.

A local newspaper reports there was a shooting at the Letcher County courthouse Thursday.

The Mountain Eagle reports the shooting involved Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines and District Court Judge Kevin Mullins. The paper reports Stines allegedly shot Mullins before turning himself into police.

The Kentucky State Police have yet to confirm the identity of the shooter or any victims.

The county coroner confirms one person was killed but did not identify the victim.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2024 WEKU

Tags
News Kentuckypublic safety
Stan Ingold
See stories by Stan Ingold
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.