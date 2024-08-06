© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Indiana launches All-Payer Claims Database, aiming at greater transparency in health care

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 6, 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT
A screenshot of the All-Payer Claims Database website.
Screenshot
/
apcd.idoi.in.gov
State lawmakers directed the Indiana Department of Insurance to create the All-Payer Claims Database in 2020.

Hoosiers can now get an idea of how much individual medical procedures cost in Indiana, including average prices at various hospitals.

Lawmakers directed the Indiana Department of Insurance to create theAll-Payer Claims Database, found at apcd.idoi.in.gov, four years ago. The agency last year partnered with Onpoint Health Data, a company based in Maine, to build the site before finally launching it now.

The database allows you to choose from a list of medical procedures, select a health insurance provider and your zip code to find the average cost and out-of-pocket expenses for the procedure.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

The site also includes a quality rating for the health care facilities.

The data is still limited — information on certain procedures isn’t available for each individual insurance provider, or each individual hospital based on insurance provider.

But Department of Insurance Commissioner Amy Beard said the database can be an “invaluable tool” in helping consumers make data-driven decisions.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Copyright 2024 IPB News

