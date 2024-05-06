© 2024 Louisville Public Media

DOJ holding public meeting on LMPD consent decree virtually Wednesday night

Louisville Public Media | By Sylvia Goodman
Published May 6, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks from a lectern with the seal of Louisville Metro on it. He is standing inside Metro Hall, and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke is standing in the background.
J. Tyler Franklin
/
LPM
At a press conference last year in Louisville, Attorney General Merrick Garland presented findings from the Department of Justice’s investigation into LMPD's pattern of civil rights violations.

Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice will hold more community meetings this month — this time virtually — to discuss potential policing reforms after releasing a scathing 2023 misconduct report.

The U.S. Department of Justice team that found numerous constitutional violations within the Louisville Metro Police Department will seek community feedback on police reform Wednesday night, May 8.

The consent decree will act as a judge-overseen roadmap for LMPD reforms. The DOJ is currently negotiating the details of the agreement with the mayor and police department, and city officials say the DOJ asked them to keep details of the draft decree confidential.

In its report last year, the DOJ identified a pattern of discrimination against Black people, a history of excessive force and use of invalid warrants. Residents will have a chance to comment on proposed reforms at the meeting. There will be a second virtual meeting the following week.

The next in-person meeting will be June 11 at the Northeast Regional Library.

At a public meeting last month, DOJ and city officials said it will take “a significant amount of time” before the agreement will be finalized and it could easily stretch over 100 pages long.

Residents can also provide feedback by emailing community.louisville@usdoj.gov or calling (844) 920-1460.

Meeting details

Virtual: Wednesday, May 8 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register for the Zoom meeting here.

Virtual: Tuesday, May 14 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for the Zoom meeting here.

In-person: Tuesday, June 11 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at Northeast Regional Library (15 Bellevoir Circle)
News
Sylvia Goodman
Sylvia is the Capitol reporter for Kentucky Public Radio, a collaboration including Louisville Public Media, WEKU-Richmond, WKU Public Radio and WKMS-Murray. Email her at sgoodman@lpm.org.
See stories by Sylvia Goodman
