Louisville Metro offers solar panel installs at discounted rates

On Tuesday, Louisville Metro Government unveiled their newest program that supports its goal to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2040.

The Solarize Louisville program would offer households and small businesses with solar panel installations at discounted rates. It’s available to residents of Jefferson County and seven surrounding counties in Kentucky and Indiana.

The citywide solar energy project aims to reduce energy costs, increase property value and support local solar jobs, according to Mayor Craig Greenberg.

“The program makes investing in solar easy by connecting participants with vetted solar energy installers, and providing a step-by-step walkthrough of the solar installation process,” he said.

Through the Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, participants are eligible for a 30% tax credit. This is alongside a 12% to 18% discount off the cost of the solar panels through approved solar panel installers, Greeberg said Tuesday.

Solarize Louisville applications are available online. Residents and small business owners must submit their most recent electricity bill and the type of roof for the property with their application.

If approved, Office of Sustainability Executive Directory Sumedha Rao said a quote for installation is free with certain solar panel installers.

The city named Icon Solar Power and Pure Power Solar as its approved solar panel installers for the program.

As of 2023, Kentucky ranked 43rd in the U.S. in solar energy development, with solar energy making up .07% of the state’s utility generation.

“Despite solar being one of the cheapest forms of energy, it's not always easy to make that clean energy transition,” Rao said.

Greenberg said Solarize Louisville is meant to make the renewable energy transition smoother for residents.