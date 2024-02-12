How to stay safe during rain and snow expected in Louisville, central Kentucky

The late Monday morning advisory affected Louisville and its surrounding counties, including in Southern Indiana. Predicted rain is expected to turn into a light amount of wet snow.

As of Monday morning, a winter weatheradvisory is still in effect in around two dozen cities in central and southcentral Kentucky from 7 p.m. ET Monday to 7 a.m. ET Tuesday. That includes Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Lexington and Richmond.

Some services are available in the region for residents experiencing cold weather. That includes emergency shelters in Lexington on White Flag Days, which have not yet been declared by the county government for Monday. Warm Blessings, a community kitchen in Elizabethtown, offers hot meals on weekday evenings.

According to the NWS, cities in that area could see between 1 to 4 inches of snow, and ice may lead to slippery surface conditions on Tuesday morning.

Agency officials said weather can change quickly and advised Louisville residents to stay aware in case the forecast shifts. As of early Monday afternoon, overnight temperatures are expected to dip below freezing with the wind chill.

Residents in areas that could see considerable snow tonight can avoid ice by shoveling snow away from walkways and driveways before it has time to freeze. A good time to shovel is right after precipitation stops.

Common winter rock salts can also be spread beforehand, though they often harm the environment and infrastructure, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. There are also sustainable alternatives to rock salts.