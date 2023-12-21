Louisville protesters re-up call for U.S. Rep. Morgan McGarvey to sign cease-fire resolution

Around a dozen protestors with LSURJ sang Christmas carols with altered lyrics in front of the Romano Mazzoli Federal Building, where McGarvey has an office.

The lyrics called for a cease-fire in Gaza and an end to U.S. military aid to Israel. The group sang to the tunes of “Deck the Halls,” “Silent Night,” and “O Little Town of Bethlehem.” It’s part of an ongoing effort to push for an end to the fighting.

“There's been a national call amongst organizing groups to do cease-fire caroling,” LSURJ member Anice Chenault said at the event.

While protesters sang the carols, a group of parents read books by Palestinian authors to children in McGarvey’s office.

Chenault said it’s important for children to know about current events like the war in Gaza.

“There are age-appropriate ways to talk about these things with kids, starting from when they can start to talk,” she said. “The kids who are hearing [stories from the books] are just learning about what it means to be friends, about how people who look different from us are all the same to us, about what it means to work for peace instead of war.”

In a news release, LSURJ said they are calling on McGarvey to sign House Res. 786, introduced by Democratic U.S. Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri in October.

“We demand that as our representative, [McGarvey] does everything in his power to end the humanitarian catastrophe of unprecedented proportions and further escalation, endangering the lives of millions of Palestinians and Israelis alike,” the release reads.

Israeli forces have killed 20,000 Palestinians in Gaza since the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas, which killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostages.

Last month, the Louisville Coalition for Palestine began gathering signatures to an open letter urging McGarvey to sign the resolution. The letter has collected over 1,100 signatures from organizations, businesses and constituents.

In a written statement, McGarvey said he will continue to advocate for a two-state solution.

“I still grieve for the lives lost to unspeakable Hamas terror on October 7th and for the hostages who remain in captivity,” he said. “And I feel like my heart is torn up anew each day as more Palestinian civilians are killed and displaced. Every single innocent life lost is an absolute tragedy. Period.”

McGarvey said he supports freeing hostages held by Hamas, dismantling the group and sending aid to civilians in Gaza.