Finding time and space with a Requiem

Like most of us (save anyone in the healthcare profession), composer Jeremy Beck found a lot of down time during the pandemic. It was this isolation and break from daily routine that allowed him to finish a big work he'd been sketching for several years: a Requiem.

While this setting of the Requiem doesn't memorialize anyone specific, Beck says that his work is a mass "of its time," reflecting on loss and change we've all experienced in the past several years. This new work is out on the Acis label, performed by Coro Volante, the Cincinnati String Ensemble, and conducted by Brett Scott.

We also talked about his other recent release "remember," a collection of solo, chamber, and vocal works.