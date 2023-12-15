Louisville Republicans release sweeping public safety bill

Republicans backing the proposal see it as a reaction to perceived rising crime in the state while opponents at the hearing questioned whether increased penalties will have the intended effect.

“The simple truth is that the criminal element has become an all too normal part of our world today,” said Rep. Jared Bauman of Louisville.

Bauman is a first-term Republican sponsoring the bill. He pointed to increases in carjacking, high rates of retail-theft and overdose deaths. Bauman believes a majority of Kentuckians do not subscribe to what he says is the state’s current “soft-on-crime” approach, which treats “law enforcement harshly and lets criminals off with leniency,” he said.

One major change to Kentucky state law would be the creation of a three strikes law, which requires a person be sentenced to life without probation and parole after committing their third violent felony.

Republican Rep. Jason Nemes of Middletown said he recognizes other states' versions of three strikes laws have been ineffective, but the focus on violent felonies makes this one different.

“We're recognizing that there are very few people who commit violent crime. But the people who do commit violent crime will do it over and over again,” Nemes said. “We want to … hold them accountable, and give them a bunch of treatment. But if you do it a series of three times, we think it is sufficient. Number two may be better.”

Lawmakers first announced the bill in September, but did not publicly provide a draft of it until the Friday hearing. It originally included a wiretapping statute, which was removed in this copy, but will likely be introduced as a separate piece of legislation during the session.

The bill would create a new Class B felony for carjacking. It increases the penalty for fentanyl trafficking that results in an overdose death, for smuggling contraband into a detention facility, for fleeing or evading the police, for attempted murder and other existing crimes.

The legislation would ban all street camping and prohibit the use of state money toward Housing First initiatives, which provide a person housing before enforcing other behavioral requirements. It makes repeated street camping a misdemeanor offense.

It puts new restrictions on charitable bail organizations. It would not allow bail funds to provide $5,000 or more towards a person’s bail nor allow a bail fund to help anyone who is accused of a violent offense or being held under a civil court order.

Leaders of bail fund organizations questioned why a person who is unable to pay a $5,000 bail and gain release is inherently more dangerous than someone wealthy enough to pay that fee for allegedly committing the same crime.

Some legislators questioned the efficacy of layering more charges and penalties to fight crime. Rep. Lindsey Burke, a Democrat from Lexington, cited a 2015 study from the Prison Policy Institute, which found Kentucky has the seventh-highest incarceration rate in the world, if each U.S. state were counted as its own country.

“If putting people in prison was going to solve our problem, it would have already,” Burke said at the Friday meeting. “It’s proven out by the justice statistics that’s not the case.”

Burke also raised concerns the proposed legislation “stratifies the rich and the poor.”

Bauman said he does not have an estimate for the cost of the proposal, but that it would be worthwhile at any cost. It would likely increase the number of people put in jails and prisons and the length of time they remain there.

Here is a condensed list of the proposal’s elements:

