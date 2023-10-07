LG&E warns customers of door-to-door solar installation scams

If there’s a knock on the door from an LG&E representative offering free solar panels or free energy services, one may think they have struck a great deal, but the company says it’s a scam attempt. Based on several customers' complaints, the company reports that scammers are finding new ways to gain private and financial information from LG&E customers.

“While there are many legitimate solar installers across our service area, please know that LG&E and KU do not market or sell residential rooftop solar panels and are not affiliated with any residential solar installers. … Never let your guard down when it comes to scammers, as they will say and try to do many things to take your money,” the company said in a statement.

LG&E advises customers to ask for a company-issued ID if they think they have encountered a utility scammer.

Utility scammers have also called customers to demand payments on past due accounts and threatened to disconnect services if they are not paid immediately. LG&E said the scammer may have an LG&E caller ID and ask a customer to pay using a prepaid debit card, gift card or a payment app like Cash App or Venmo.

The company said it would never ask for payment information over the phone or in person, nor would they threaten customers with disconnecting services. They would instead send mail or email correspondences about any account changes or inquiries.

LG&E urges customers to stay vigilant if they come in contact with a door-to-door scammer and alert local police as well as file a scam report online.

