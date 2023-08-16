Indiana State Police investigating after Jeffersonville officer fatally shoots man during standoff

ISP is leading an investigation into the shooting, which happened at the Avia Apartments on North Shore Drive.

In a press release, the agency said an apartment resident called 911 requesting a welfare check on Glass, who also lived at the complex, saying he had made concerning statements.

When Jeffersonville police arrived, Glass refused to open his door and questioned whether they were officers, according to ISP. He then told dispatchers over the phone that he had a firearm and implied he would shoot others.

The release said Glass eventually shot from his apartment in the direction of police, before a Jeffersonville SWAT officer fired back and killed him.

ISP said no officers or other residents were injured.

Agency spokesperson Carey Huls declined to name the officer who shot and killed Glass, citing the ongoing investigation.

He said ISP wouldn’t release body camera footage or phone call recordings during the investigation. The Jeffersonville Police Department could eventually do that, he said.

“It's their video. But we won't typically until the investigation is complete,” Huls said.

A JDP spokesperson did not respond to questions about the department’s body camera policy.

Jeffersonville police previously released body camera footage during an ISP investigation when city officers shot and killed 44-year-old Robert W. Atkins in March.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull declined to file criminal charges from that incident, saying police were justified in shooting Atkins.

Coverage of Southern Indiana is funded, in part, by Samtec, Inc. and the Hazel & Walter T. Bales Foundation.