Alex Zimmerman is Indiana's newest state lawmaker after GOP precinct caucus

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published July 21, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT
State Rep. Alex Zimmerman speaks behind a microphone in front of a crowd.
Courtesy Of The Indiana Republican Party

/
New state Rep. Alex Zimmerman previously worked for the Indiana Senate majority caucus before moving back to North Vernon in southeast Indiana.

Alex Zimmerman is the newest member of the Indiana House of Representatives.

Zimmerman was chosen by a private Republican caucus Monday to replace Randy Frye, who announced his retirement last month.

Zimmerman is no stranger to the Statehouse. He previously worked for the Indiana Senate majority caucus for nearly six years before moving back to southeast Indiana.

Speaking to a Republican precinct caucus, Zimmerman emphasized the need for rural development. The attorney also stressed a need to better fund local law enforcement.

Zimmerman voiced opposition to the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools, which isn’t taught there. And he expressed dismay that his nephew was taught about his pronouns at a private, Catholic school.

“Our kids should only be learning reading, writing and arithmetic, like I did when I was in school,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman beat out three other candidates, winning more than 50 percent of the precinct caucus votes on the first ballot. He will serve out the rest of the term that expires November 2024.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Copyright 2023 IPB News.

News
Brandon Smith

