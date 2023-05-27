© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
News

Caitlin Bernard given reprimand, fine by state board for violating patient privacy

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published May 27, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT
Dr. Caitlin Bernard got emotional as the Indiana Medical Licensing Board discussed charges and sanctions against her at a hearing on Friday, May 26, 2023.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Dr. Caitlin Bernard got emotional as the Indiana Medical Licensing Board discussed charges and sanctions against her at a hearing on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Dr. Caitlin Bernard – described as a “good doctor” Thursday by the head of the Indiana Medical Licensing Board – was found to have violated state and federal patient privacy laws.

Bernard received a letter of reprimand and a fine for charges related to abortion care she provided last year to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio.

Prior to seeing the patient, Bernard told an Indianapolis Star reporter that she was providing an abortion to a 10-year-old from Ohio.

In 4-1 votes, the Medical Licensing Board decided that was enough information to violate federal and state confidentiality laws.

Attorney General spokesperson Kelly Stevenson declared victory for patient privacy.

“It’s not right and the facts were presented today made that very clear,” Stevenson said.

The board unanimously sided against the attorney general on charges that Bernard failed to report child abuse and was unfit to practice.

"I don't think she expected this to go viral. I don't think she expected this attention to be brought to this patient," board president Dr. John Strobel said.

Strobel recommended the letter of reprimand and not any harsher punishment.

"I think she's a good doctor and I think she's safe to go back to practice," Strobel said.

Strobel cautioned all physicians to be more careful when discussing cases and patients.

During Bernard's testimony in Thursday's hearing, Deputy Attorney General Cory Voight asked her whether it was true that, had she not spoken to the Star, "we wouldn't be sitting here today?"

Bernard disagreed.

"I think that if the attorney general, Todd Rokita, had not chosen to make this his political stunt, we wouldn't be here today," Bernard said.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Bernard and her attorneys didn’t speak to reporters after the licensing board’s 14-hour-long hearing. But Dr. Tracey Wilkinson, a colleague of Bernard’s who sat through the hearing, said the board’s decision sends a message to all physicians.

“That political persecution can be happening to you next for providing health care to your patients,” Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson said the outcome of the case makes her rethink wanting to practice medicine in Indiana.

"However, I do call Indiana home and me leaving is not going to help our communities or our patients at all," Wilkinson said.

Bernard can appeal the board’s decision.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misspelled Tracey Wilkinson's name as Tracy. That was incorrect.

Brandon is IPB's Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Copyright 2023 IPB News. To see more, visit .

Tags
News Indiana
Brandon Smith
Related Content

Did you enjoy this story?

Support more stories like this with a donation of $10 or $20. We count on donations from people like you for the majority of our funding.