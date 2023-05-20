Louisville police apprehend man they say escaped custody two days ago

LMPD announced they had apprehended Norman K. Wolfe at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. He will face multiple charges in Jefferson and Trimble counties.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers saw Wolfe in the passenger seat of a vehicle on East Washington Street, off of Campbell Street. When they pulled the vehicle over and ordered the driver to step out, Wolfe slid into the driver’s seat and drove away. After a pursuit, Mitchell said the vehicle “became disabled” around Brownsboro Road and Lindsay Avenue.

The area where police arrested Wolfe is in the Clifton Heights neighborhood, near the Mellwood Arts Center. It’s about a 20 minute walk from the intersection of River Road and Edith Road, where police said Wolfe forced a pair of people to drive him on Thursday.

He was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital because of injuries he got while escaping Thursday, Mitchell said. He will go to Louisville Metro Corrections when he is released from the hospital.

Wolfe was scheduled for a pretrial conference at 9:02 a.m. Thursday morning in Trimble County, about 50 minutes northeast of Louisville, according to court records. He intended to ask the judge for a competency evaluation from the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center.

But at 8:40 a.m., a man in orange clothing was reported to be running across the Gene Snyder Freeway, LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said Thursday. The records show Wolfe is scheduled for a jury trial next month in Trimble County, for charges dating back to early 2021. They include burglary, possession of a handgun as a convicted felon, wanton endangerment, and persistent felony offender.

He is facing similar charges in Jefferson County, including for fleeing or evading police.

A deputy jailer from Trimble County said he had been transporting a man when he kicked out the back window of his unmarked police car, Ellis said.

