© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
News

UPDATE: Two horses die at Churchill Downs the day of the Kentucky Derby

Louisville Public Media | By Sylvia Goodman
Published May 6, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT
churchill
J. Tyler Franklin
/
LPM
Seven horses have been reported dead ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

Freezing Point and Chloe’s Dream died Saturday from injuries sustained at Churchill Downs, bringing the total to seven horses dead ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

Freezing Point was vanned off in the middle of the eighth race at Churchill Downs Saturday after injuring his front leg. He was later euthanized, the Daily Racing Form reported.

Chloe’s Dream, who ran in the second race Saturday, was vanned off after taking a bad step during his race. The 3-year-old gelding was euthanized due to a knee injury, the Associated Press reported.

That brings the total to seven horses dead in the lead-up to the Kentucky Derby.

Wild on Ice, a Kentucky Derby qualifier, died April 27 when he was euthanized after a training injury. Code of Kings was euthanized after breaking his neck in the Churchill Downs paddocks on April 29.

Three more horses died in just the first two days of races at Churchill Downs since then. Parents Pride and Chasing Artie collapsed and suddenly died after their races. Take Charge Briana fell on the turf course and was euthanized on the track.

Tags
News kentucky derby
Sylvia Goodman
Sylvia is LPM's breaking news reporter. Email her at sgoodman@lpm.org.
See stories by Sylvia Goodman
Related Content

Support stories like this with a donation of $10 or $20. We're counting on you for more than half of our funding.