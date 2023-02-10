State lawmakers get an update on KSU financial remedies

Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education officials have updated a panel of lawmakers on various issues. That included talking about efforts to establish long-term financial stability at Kentucky State University. Five million dollars is being spent this year to address these concerns. CPE President Aaron Thompson said lots of work is being done but there are deep issues in finances. Council Vice President and General Counsel Travis Powell said new accounting services are being implemented.

“We still have accounting and budgeting concerns. We know where we are with cash. We think we’re in a good place. We’re finally getting to where I think we need to be on our accounting system, on our budget projections for this current fiscal year,” said Powell.

Among the steps being taken are hiring a new online provider, a curriculum evaluation of courses offered, a new auditor, and funds for facilities management. Powell said the KSU campus is in various states of disrepair.

Later this month the Kentucky State University Board of Regents could decide whether to launch a search for a permanent president. That word from Aaron Thompson during the legislative meeting. In light of previous financial mismanagement concerns, Frankfort Representative and KSU graduate Derrick Graham asked if there was still interest in the top job. The CPE vice president said he thinks so.

"And the possibility to turn this place around and make it the shining star they know it can be, absolutely there’s interest in having leadership in this place and the people that are interested in this place at KSU are the kind of leaders that you want.”

Former president of Clark Atlanta University Ron Johnson became interim KSU president last July. The summer before, M. Christopher Brown the second, resigned amid misconduct accusations and financial scrutiny at the Frankfort historically black university.

