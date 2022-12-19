Mayor-elect Greenberg announces plans for inauguration on Jan. 2

Calling it “the people’s house,” Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg said Monday he’ll open Metro Hall to members of the public on Jan. 2 after he’s officially sworn in.

Greenberg said his inauguration day will begin with a private swearing-in ceremony in the morning. He’ll be the 51st mayor of Louisville.

Later in the day, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Greenberg and members of his administration will be available at Metro Hall on West Jefferson Street to talk to residents about their issues or concerns. He recently announced his senior leadership team, which includes a number of current or former Democratic Metro Council members.

“To me, meeting the public is part of the work as mayor,” Greenberg said. “It’s being accessible, being transparent, getting to know people and listening to their ideas and concerns throughout the community.”

Visitors will have an opportunity to take a guided tour of Metro Hall. The building was constructed between 1836 and 1852 in the Greek Revival style, and it housed both city and county offices until City Hall was completed across the street in 1873.

Greenberg also announced Monday the TARC bus system will be fare-free all day on Jan. 2, whether someone is traveling to Metro Hall or anywhere else in the city.

