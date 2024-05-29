Spokesperson for Louisville mayor resigning after five months

Scottie Ellis joined Mayor Craig Greenberg’s administration in January after working for Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear as his deputy communications director and social media lead. Ellis arrived in the Mayor’s Office at a time when Greenberg’s relationship with some media organizations was frayed by concerns of favoritism and exclusion of critical voices.

Soon after, Greenberg began holding weekly press conferences — similar to Beshear’s regular Team Kentucky briefings — where he takes questions from reporters on any topic.

At an unrelated press conference Wednesday afternoon, Greenberg announced Ellis would be leaving for “a position outside Metro Government.” Greenberg called Ellis a friend and leader.

“Scottie and I did not know each other before she took this position, but she has been an amazing part of our team and has contributed so much to me personally, professionally, to our entire administration,” he said.

Greenberg said Ellis is doing “what is best for her and her family.” Her last day will be June 13.

Scottie Ellis via Twitter/X

Ellis expressed her gratitude to Greenberg in brief comments following the announcement. She said working at the Mayor’s Office was an “incredible opportunity.”

“It allowed me to meet so many wonderful people across Louisville Metro Government who work very hard every day to make this city better for everyone,” she said.

Ellis’ departure marks the second top spokesperson to leave Greenberg’s office after less than a year.

Matt Erwin was Greenberg’s first communications director after taking office in January 2023. Erwin had helped run Greenberg’s mayoral campaign and previously headed up communications for the Kentucky Democratic Party. He left for the private sector last September after nine months in the role.

Kevin Trager, who reported to Erwin, took over in the interim. He continued with the communications office as a member of Ellis' team.

Asked whether the turnover was indicative of deeper issues within his office, Greenberg said, “In both cases folks had better opportunities presented to them.”

“I strongly believe that the best teams are ones where everyone is supported and encouraged to pursue what is best for them and their family,” he said.

Greenberg did not discuss whether he plans to appoint an interim communications director after Ellis leaves. He said he was confident the city has great folks in its departments and they will move forward.