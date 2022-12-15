© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to be next NCAA president

By Ralph D. Russo, Associated Press
Published December 15, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST
The NCAA is the largest college sports governing body in the country.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA, replacing Mark Emmert as the head of the largest college sports governing body in the country.

Baker, a Republican, has been governor of Massachusetts since 2015. He announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election. He will start the job in March 2023. Emmert announced he would step down earlier this year after 12 years of leading the NCAA through a tumultuous time.

Battered by losses in the court and attacks by politicians, the NCAA is going through a sweeping reform, trying to decentralize the way college sports is governed.

Ralph D. Russo, Associated Press
