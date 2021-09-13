Great Podversations: James Stavridis and Thom Shanker

Former commander of NATO, Admiral James Stavridis discusses his geopolitical thriller "2034: A Novel of the Next World War," with New York Times Journalist and George Washington University National Security Professor Thom Shanker.

Admiral James Stavridis spent more than thirty years in the U.S. Navy, rising to the rank of four-star Admiral. He holds a Ph.D. from The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, where he recently served five years as dean.

Thom Shanker was named director of the Project for Media and National Security at George Washington University in June 2021, after nearly 25 years with The New York Times, including 13 years as Pentagon correspondent covering the Department of Defense, overseas combat operations and national security policy. Most recently, he had served as Deputy Washington Editor, managing coverage of the military, diplomacy, and veterans affairs. Mr. Shanker is co-author of the best-seller "Counterstrike: The Untold Story of America’s Secret Campaign Against Al Qaeda."

