The Artistic Heart: Reviews Aren't Facts (Repeat As Needed)
When you're given feedback of your work, it's important to understand the difference between opinion and truth—because knowing which is which can mean the difference between a boost in your confidence or the release of your inner impostor. This episode of "The Artistic Heart" helps you to discern what is truth and what is opinion.
Listen to the show
https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/theartisticheart/20210520131505-ah_ep4.mp3