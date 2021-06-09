© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

The Artistic Heart: Reviews Aren't Facts (Repeat As Needed)

By LPM Podcasts
Published June 9, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT
artistic heart wordpress
LPM Podcasts
/

When you're given feedback of your work, it's important to understand the difference between opinion and truth—because knowing which is which can mean the difference between a boost in your confidence or the release of your inner impostor. This episode of "The Artistic Heart" helps you to discern what is truth and what is opinion.

Listen to the show

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/theartisticheart/20210520131505-ah_ep4.mp3

News
LPM Podcasts
See stories by LPM Podcasts