Strange Fruit: Why Is Young Adult Fiction So Straight And White?
Young Adult (YA) fiction is a literary tradition that has largely lacked diversity when it comes to the race and sexuality of its main characters.
Author Arvin Ahmadi's new book, "How It All Blew Up," has a queer Iranian American teenager protagonist. He joins us this week to talk about how other authors of YA novels can be more inclusive of diverse communities and identities.
Listen to the show:
Strange Fruit: Why Is Young Adult Fiction So Straight And White?