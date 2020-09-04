© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Strange Fruit: Why Is Young Adult Fiction So Straight And White?

By Jaison Gardner
Published September 4, 2020 at 12:32 AM EDT
Young Adult (YA) fiction is a literary tradition that has largely lacked diversity when it comes to the race and sexuality of its main characters.

Author Arvin Ahmadi's new book, "How It All Blew Up," has a queer Iranian American teenager protagonist. He joins us this week to talk about how other authors of YA novels can be more inclusive of diverse communities and identities.

Listen to the show:

Jaison Gardner
Jaison Gardner is co-creator and co-host of Louisville Public Media's "Strange Fruit" podcast. His work focuses on race, gender, and LGBTQ issues.
