Strange Fruit: Interrupting Our Own Unconscious Biases

By Jaison Gardner
Published August 4, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT
strange fruit logo
Oliver Hall
/

This week we're joined by Chad Anderson, co-director of the new documentary “Dog Valley,” which details the largely unknown story of the brutal kidnapping, rape, torture and murder of gay college student Gordon Church in Utah in 1988.

 

Later, we're joined by Michelle Silverton, author of "Mom, Why Don’t You Have Any Black Friends," and TEDx Talk, "We Are Not A Melting Pot: How to Stop Talking About Implicit Bias and Start Talking About Race." She discusses her work as a diversity educator and trainer and why she tells her white clients that in order to constructively talk about race in America, they must start by discussing and examining their own whiteness.

Listen to the show:

Tags
strange fruit
Jaison Gardner
Jaison Gardner is co-creator and co-host of Louisville Public Media's "Strange Fruit" podcast. His work focuses on race, gender, and LGBTQ issues.
See stories by Jaison Gardner
