Strange Fruit: Loving Black People, Loving Black History

By Jaison Gardner
Published July 29, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT
strange fruit logo
Oliver Hall
/

This week Jarvis Houston, the US spokesperson of tech startup I Love Black People joins us to discuss how the app helps Black people find businesses, accommodations and other services that are Black owned and the safest and most welcoming of Black people throughout the world.

And in this week’s feature interview, Jermaine Fowler, creator, producer and host of "The Humanity Archive" podcast joins us to discuss his mission to expose listeners to history's unsung heroes and hidden figures, while emphasizing that Black people have been an integral part of world history.

Listen to the show:

Jaison Gardner
Jaison Gardner is co-creator and co-host of Louisville Public Media's "Strange Fruit" podcast. His work focuses on race, gender, and LGBTQ issues.
See stories by Jaison Gardner
