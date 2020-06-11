© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Strange Fruit: How #FeedTheWest Is Responding To Unrest In Louisville

By Jaison Gardner
Published June 11, 2020 at 12:34 AM EDT
strange fruit logo
Oliver Hall
/

Taylor Ryan of Change Today, Change Tomorrow joins us this week to spotlight #FeedTheWest, an initiative which provides food and educational resources to African Americans in west Louisville affected by food deserts. The lack of access to food in the West End was made worse last week by the abrupt closing of a vandalized grocery store -– the only major grocer in the neighborhood.

Later in the show, author Alexander Watson shares adventures from his recent book, "River Queens: Saucy boat, stout mates, spotted dog, America."

Listen to the show:

Strange Fruit: How #FeedTheWest Is Responding To Unrest In Louisville

News
Jaison Gardner
Jaison Gardner is co-creator and co-host of Louisville Public Media's "Strange Fruit" podcast. His work focuses on race, gender, and LGBTQ issues.
See stories by Jaison Gardner