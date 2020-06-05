Strange Fruit: How Black Moderates Are Complicit In White Supremacy
This week we continue discussing the high profile killing of 26-year-old ER technician Breonna Taylor by Louisville police officers. We are joined by Dr. Ricky Jones, head of the University of Louisville's Pan-African Studies department, who tells us why he thinks Black moderates helped kill Taylor and others like her, including Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd.
Listen to the show:
Strange Fruit: How Black Moderates Are Complicit In White Supremacy