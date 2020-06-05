© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Strange Fruit: How Black Moderates Are Complicit In White Supremacy

By Jaison Gardner
Published June 5, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT
This week we continue discussing the high profile killing of 26-year-old ER technician Breonna Taylor by Louisville police officers. We are joined by Dr. Ricky Jones, head of the University of Louisville's Pan-African Studies department, who tells us why he thinks Black moderates helped kill Taylor and others like her, including Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd.

Listen to the show:

Jaison Gardner
Jaison Gardner is co-creator and co-host of Louisville Public Media's "Strange Fruit" podcast. His work focuses on race, gender, and LGBTQ issues.
