© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Strange Fruit: Finding Black Joy During A Global Pandemic

By Jaison Gardner
Published May 7, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT
strange fruit logo
Oliver Hall
/

This week we're joined again by activist Amber Butts of Black Youth Project to discuss the innovative ways Black folks are finding joy and creating community during the COVID-19 lock down.

Later, we speak with newly minted Dr. Dennis Johnson the recent "zoombombing" of his virtual dissertation defense, which was hacked by someone who posted racist and pornographic content.

Listen to the show:

Strange Fruit: Finding Black Joy During A Global Pandemic

News
Jaison Gardner
Jaison Gardner is co-creator and co-host of Louisville Public Media's "Strange Fruit" podcast. His work focuses on race, gender, and LGBTQ issues.
See stories by Jaison Gardner