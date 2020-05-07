Strange Fruit: Finding Black Joy During A Global Pandemic
This week we're joined again by activist Amber Butts of Black Youth Project to discuss the innovative ways Black folks are finding joy and creating community during the COVID-19 lock down.
Later, we speak with newly minted Dr. Dennis Johnson the recent "zoombombing" of his virtual dissertation defense, which was hacked by someone who posted racist and pornographic content.
Listen to the show:
